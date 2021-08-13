Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

NYSE:RCL opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.45. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

