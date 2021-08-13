RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.880-$0.920 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of RPT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.89. 2,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,010. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,278.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other RPT Realty news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

