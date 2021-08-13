Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rush Street Interactive updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NYSE RSI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,917. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,404.00.
In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $2,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.
Rush Street Interactive Company Profile
