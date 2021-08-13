Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RUS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.86.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

TSE RUS opened at C$36.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$17.10 and a twelve month high of C$37.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.33%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.