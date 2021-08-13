Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.15

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$36.15 and last traded at C$36.09, with a volume of 183976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a C$37.00 price objective on Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Russel Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.86.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 24.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.33%.

About Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.