Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.71 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will announce $103.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.68 million and the lowest is $98.60 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $63.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $423.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $418.50 million to $426.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $474.95 million, with estimates ranging from $463.80 million to $482.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%.

RUTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CL King raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,707. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $708.77 million, a P/E ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 2.42. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

