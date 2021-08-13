RWM Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,841,000 after buying an additional 183,547 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.09. 483,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,617. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.82. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $108.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

