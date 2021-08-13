RWM Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RWM Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 25.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $299.03. 518,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,875. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $299.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

