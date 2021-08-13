RWM Asset Management LLC Takes $6.95 Million Position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,945,000. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF accounts for about 1.3% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RWM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.75% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,513. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $56.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.86.

