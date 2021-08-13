RWM Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RWM Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $629,391,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $368.82. 19,113,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,978,777. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

