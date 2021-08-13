Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler Sells 13,100 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $1,187,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $90.94 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73 and a beta of -0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.02.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Safehold by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Safehold by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Safehold by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 118,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

