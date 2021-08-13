Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $227.66 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.40. The company has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

