Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $55,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,331,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $74.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.267 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

