Sage Rhino Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,726,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,138,000 after purchasing an additional 290,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 64.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 504,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 197,137 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.49. 147,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,887. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 0.56. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRNO shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

