Sage Rhino Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $46,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $273.04. The stock has a market cap of $253.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

