Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $574,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 82.5% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.70 on Friday, hitting $331.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,899. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $352.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.12.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

