Sage Rhino Capital LLC Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,726 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,375,000 after buying an additional 1,106,150 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,799,000 after buying an additional 815,990 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,644,000 after buying an additional 575,517 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.37. 15,829,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,110,965. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $206.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.