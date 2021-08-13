Sage Rhino Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 47.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 409,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 367,517 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 4.1% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,989,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,131,018. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.40. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $38.48.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

