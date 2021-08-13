Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 1,128 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,730,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,992,000 after acquiring an additional 30,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,679,000 after acquiring an additional 291,277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,366,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,958,000 after buying an additional 163,771 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 809,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,252,000 after buying an additional 109,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $31,350,000.

NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,203. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.13.

