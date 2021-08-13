Sage Rhino Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 166.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $88,000.

NYSEARCA RYT traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,471. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $200.05 and a one year high of $302.51.

