Sage Rhino Capital LLC Takes Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $1,383,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.68. 71,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $169.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.83. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.14.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,754 shares of company stock worth $55,579,167. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Concentrix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

