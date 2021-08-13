Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $249.37

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $249.37 and last traded at $249.21, with a volume of 7586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $244.50.
SAIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.92.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.
In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after purchasing an additional 106,599 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Saia by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after purchasing an additional 428,541 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Saia by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,011,000 after purchasing an additional 76,642 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Saia by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Saia by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,459,000 after acquiring an additional 51,954 shares during the period.
Saia Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAIA)
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
Read More: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.