Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $249.37

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $249.37 and last traded at $249.21, with a volume of 7586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $244.50.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after purchasing an additional 106,599 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Saia by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after purchasing an additional 428,541 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Saia by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,011,000 after purchasing an additional 76,642 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Saia by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Saia by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,459,000 after acquiring an additional 51,954 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

