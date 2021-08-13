Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $13.01 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Salem Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,040 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.1% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after buying an additional 1,324,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after buying an additional 1,652,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,950,528,000 after buying an additional 868,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,652,745,000 after buying an additional 461,610 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.72. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

