Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $203.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $196.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.50. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $112.73 and a 1-year high of $196.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.