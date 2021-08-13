Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Trading Up 13.6%

Shares of Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) rose 13.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.11 and last traded at $18.11. Approximately 11,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 4,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.75.

About Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

