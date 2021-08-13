Scala (XLA) Market Cap Tops $4.06 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $28,271.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00047659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00145319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00153163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,358.44 or 0.99979950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.26 or 0.00869707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

