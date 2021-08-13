Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Boosted by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its position in Schlumberger by 90.9% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,989,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.04. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.