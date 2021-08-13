Schroder Investment Management Group Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

LFUS opened at $275.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.21. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,605 shares of company stock valued at $13,305,611. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

