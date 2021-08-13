Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $69,000 Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $71.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.51. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $66.16 and a 1 year high of $97.55.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

