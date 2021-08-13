Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases New Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 114,595 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,335,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 90.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 66,889 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 977,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 192,383 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 122,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $13.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

