Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases New Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,201,000 after acquiring an additional 768,527 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,812,000 after acquiring an additional 502,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,433,000 after acquiring an additional 120,660 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,634,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,943,000 after acquiring an additional 492,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $20,144,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

ROIC opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.78.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

