Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) PT Raised to $63.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Union Gaming Research raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.13. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $80.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.07.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

