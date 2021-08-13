Scotiabank Increases Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$61.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AIF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective (down from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.55.

Get Altus Group alerts:

AIF stock traded up C$7.91 during trading on Friday, hitting C$67.57. 167,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$46.70 and a 1 year high of C$68.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.57.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.