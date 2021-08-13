Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €72.93 ($85.80).

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €70.42 ($82.85) on Thursday. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 52-week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €70.04.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

