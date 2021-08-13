Security Asset Management Sells 231 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Security Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock traded up $10.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,754.55. 796,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,192. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,765.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,543.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

