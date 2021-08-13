Security Asset Management Sells 32 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Security Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 60.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

NYSE:MKL traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,275.69. The company had a trading volume of 25,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $913.04 and a 1 year high of $1,288.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,211.67.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.