Security Asset Management Sells 3,739 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Security Asset Management lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 55,588 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.77. 19,930,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,147,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.