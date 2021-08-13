Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock remained flat at $$50.48 during trading hours on Friday. 1,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,415. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $50.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.49.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

