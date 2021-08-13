Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.92. 779,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,412. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.