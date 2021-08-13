Seelaus Asset Management LLC Invests $494,000 in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 1,216.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BKU stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.08. 201,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,640. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.42. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

