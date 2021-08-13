Seelaus Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,757 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in OneMain by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.73. 2,006,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,616. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.81. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.