Seelaus Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 18,083 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 108,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.62. 3,931,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,314,510. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.80. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

