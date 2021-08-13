Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports.

SELB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.32. 1,030,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,350. The company has a market capitalization of $489.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

SELB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

