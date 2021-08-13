SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 2,241.14% and a negative return on equity of 107.54%.

NASDAQ:SNES traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. 155,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,443. SenesTech has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 31.66, a current ratio of 33.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

