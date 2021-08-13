Sentinel Chain One Day Trading Volume Hits $57,888.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $249,867.15 and $57,888.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00057564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.24 or 0.00904192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00114495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00152637 BTC.

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

