Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $111.40

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.40 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 113.74 ($1.49). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 113 ($1.48), with a volume of 1,735,858 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 111.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

