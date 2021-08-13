Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Sera Prognostics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

SERA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen started coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Sera Prognostics stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. Sera Prognostics has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $15.50.

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.