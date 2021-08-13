Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MCRB. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $623.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 4.03. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $38.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 304.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.