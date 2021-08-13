Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Serinus Energy stock opened at GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £22.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.49. Serinus Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In other Serinus Energy news, insider Łukasz Rędziniak purchased 193,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £5,790 ($7,564.67). Also, insider James Causgrove purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,678.08). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 791,412 shares of company stock worth $2,374,236.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

