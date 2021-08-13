Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of SENX stock opened at GBX 2.04 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Serinus Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of £23.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82.

Get Serinus Energy alerts:

In related news, insider James Causgrove bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,678.08). Also, insider Łukasz Rędziniak bought 193,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £5,790 ($7,564.67). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 791,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,236.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.